North Green Lake residents allowed to go home

The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) has rescinded the evacuation order for North Green Lake. The area remains on alert.

The CRD also reminds residents that wildfire activity continues in these areas, that air quality remains poor and that the areas are still on evacuation alert.

Earlier in the day, Fire Information Officer for the Elephant Hill fire, Noelle Kekula said that things are slowly but surely looking like they’re going in our favour.

“I’m cautiously optimistic.”

Related: Aug. 20: Some precipitation on Elephant Hill fire

According to the CRD release, residents should remain prepared for an evacuation by:

– Having a plan to transport all family members or co-workers outside of the area, should the area be brought back under an evacuation order.

– Keeping essential items readily available for a quick departure; including medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependents and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc).

– Ensuring that any dependents are prepared for departure.

– Ensuring that pets and livestock remain in a safe area.

– Ensuring that you have accommodation options for your family, if possible. Reception Centres will be made available again, if required.

– Monitoring reliable news sources for evacuation order information. Further information will be issued as it becomes available.