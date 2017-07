“We’re opening up our pool, hot tubs and saunas to the public at no charge to them,” says Len Doucette from the Spruce Hill Resort & Spa.

They’ll also be opening up the restaurant to the public who are hungry and need to eat by donation. They’re not sure yet what the menu will be “but we’ll have something.”

