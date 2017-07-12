No change in Princeton fire size

“The fire is 2,700 hectares in size and zero per cent contained.”

There has been little change since yesterday in the status of the Princeton fire, according to Marg Drysdale, information officer for the onsite Incident Management Team from Wildfire BC.

Overnight, however, air tanker support was brought in.

“They did drop some retardant, so people in the area may have seen that,” she said.

“The fire is 2,700 hectares in size and zero per cent contained, although they are working very hard to get some containment. We may have an update later in the day on that.”

This morning there are 146 firefighters attached to the blaze, supported by the eight- person IMT, eight helicopters, 17 pieces of heavy equipment, six water tenders and 30 industry personnel.

The fire has not moved significantly in any one direction in the past few days, said Drysdale.

Princeton fire map by Carmen Weld on Scribd