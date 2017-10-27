New to the Free Press

I would like to introduce myself as the new reporter for the 100 Mile Free Press.

Originally from the Greater Toronto Area, it is great to be here away from the busy bustling city life.

It’s not my first time living in British Columbia though, spending over a year on Vancouver Island.

After returning to Ontario, I spent most of my time thinking about exploring Canada’s most westerly province and coming back, so here I am.

I’m a recent graduate from Niagara College’s Journalism program and found myself reporting for the Almaguin News as an intern before being employed as a full-time reporter.

The Almaguin News is a small local community publication in northeastern Ontario covering mostly rural municipalities, not unlike here.

I’m excited to join the Free Press and the community and look forward to connecting and learning about the South Cariboo area and the people within it.