New alert issued for Bonaparte, Eagan and Machete Lakes

A new alert released by the TNRD at approximately 3 p.m. July 30.

A new evacuation alert has been issued for the Bonaparte Plateau area directly to the east of Green Lake and south to the Bonaparte Lake, including Eagan Lake and Machete Lake.

The alert, signed at 3 p.m. on July 30, is due to the Elephant Hill wildfire, which continues to “pose an imminent threat to people and property,” according to the release put out by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

The area includes portions of Electoral Area “E” and Electoral Area “O.”

Addresses are included on the release which can be found here at tnrd.ca.

“An evacuation alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises and property should it be found necessary,” says the release, adding that residents will be given as much advance notice as possible, however changing conditions may result in limited notice.

If an evacuation is required, residents in need of support services are asked to register at the Sandman Centre at 300 Lorne Street, Kamloops.

The alert joins another alert in the Cariboo Regional District for the area south of Highway 24.

Evacuation orders went out yesterday for the area both to the north and south of Green Lake, Watch Lake, 70 Mile south to the Village of Clinton.

