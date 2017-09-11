More South Cariboo residents allowed back home

Remaining order area the last in the Cariboo Regional District

Some residents of the South Cariboo are allowed to go home.

Residents of the Watch Lake, Fawn Lake and the northeastern side of Green Lake are able to go home, according to a release from the Cariboo Regional District.

The Highway 24 corridor has also been downgraded from an evacuation order to an alert. Highway 24 is now open in both directions.

Evacuation alerts have been lifted to the north of Horse Lake Road and east of Highway 97 (including Deka Lake, Sulphurous Lake, Horse Lake, Lone Butte and northwest of Green Lake.

As a result, Horse Lake School will now be able to open. School District 27 will post details on their website as to when the school will open.

The area south of Highway 24, between Watch Lake and Sheridan Lake remains on an evacuation order.

This is the only evacuation order that remains for the Cariboo Regional District.

“Residents are returning to an area that has been profoundly affected by wildfire. Wildfires remain active and firefighting activities continue in the area,” says the release.

The district asks that people stay out of fire affected areas and obey all warning and hazard signs in order to ensure public safety.

Those who remain in alert areas are asked to remain prepared for a future evacuation order.