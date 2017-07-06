Missing man found and forest fire updates

MISSING MAN FOUND

Sean David Kuntz who was reported missing on June 18 and had been last seen at the South Cariboo Visitor Centre on June 14 has been found. Sadly Mr. Kuntz was found deceased. On Saturday, July 1, Lillooet RCMP, and the local Search and Rescue located Mr. Kuntz in the Fraser River. The family of Mr. Kuntz have been notified. The police do not suspect foul play and BC Coroners Service has conduct of the investigation. The RCMP will not be releasing any further details on this matter. The RCMP wish to thank the public for their assistance in this investigation. Kuntz had been cycling from Smithers to Saanich to visit his mother.

FIRE UPDATE

Including Friday, June 30, the BC Wildfire Service responded to four fires over the long weekend in the Cariboo Fire Centre. The largest was 0.2 hectares in size. This fire, located near Pressy Lake, is the only fire that is still active. As of July 4, it is classified as Being Held. One of the fires this weekend was caused by lightning and the other three were human-caused. Since April 1, 60 fires have burned 289 hectares in the Cariboo Fire Centre. 48 of these fires were human-caused and 12 were lightning-caused. Over the past ten years, there has been an average of 48 human-caused fires and 27 lightning-caused fires to this date. There have been no more human-caused fires than there have been on average, but there have been fewer lightning-caused fires.