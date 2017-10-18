Male allegedly threatens group with a steel pipe

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 57 calls for service during the past week. Some highlights are as follows:

Vehicle rollover

On Oct. 15, RCMP were called to a single vehicle rollover on Highway 97 near Spring Lake Rd.

A vehicle travelling southbound lost control, crossed into the other lane and hit the ditch causing the vehicle to roll.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening. A passenger was not injured.

The road conditions were extreme at the time due to snow and ice buildup on the highway.

Vehicle rolloever

On Oct 15, RCMP were called to a report of a single vehicle rollover on Highway 97 near Tatton Station Rd.

A vehicle was travelling southbound on the highway when the driver lost control which resulted in the vehicle crossing into the other lane of travel into the ditch which then caused the vehicle to roll.

The single occupant of the vehicle was taken to hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The road and weather conditions at the time of the incident were a factor as snow was falling and the highway was extremely icy.

Collision

On Oct. 14, RCMP were called to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 24 near Inman Rd.

A vehicle which was travelling westbound on Highway 24 lost control and went into the other lane of travel and sideswiped an oncoming truck.

Neither occupant of each vehicle was injured.

Snow was falling at the time and road and weather conditions were a factor.

Vehicle theft

On Oct. 14, RCMP were called to a report of theft of a vehicle from a residence on the 8000 block of Highway 24 in Bridge Lake.

Sometime overnight a red 2002 Chevrolet Tracker was taken from the driveway of the residence.

The plate number on the vehicle is 605 TVC and the insurance decal had expired in 2016.

Vehicle collision

On Oct. 13, RCMP were called to a single vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Lookout Rd.

A vehicle was travelling northbound passing another vehicle when the driver lost control on icy road conditions.

This caused the vehicle to leave the roadway and crash into the ditch.

The driver and single occupant of the vehicle received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Alleged steel pipe threats

On Oct. 13, RCMP were called to an incident where a male had allegedly threatened a group of people with a steel pipe in a parking lot at a business on Highway 97.

It was advised a male had approached them and became irate and produced a steel pipe and made threatening gestures to use the pipe.

The male then used the pipe to strike the side of a camper which was in the parking lot at the time which caused damage to it.

Members located the male nearby and arrested the 33-year-old male resident of 100 Mile House without further incident.

The male was held in custody and RCMP have requested charges of assault with a weapon, mischief under $5,000 and breach of a recognizance.

The incident appears to have been random in nature as the person was not known to the group prior to the incident.