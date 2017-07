Ashcroft Reserve fire grows towards the Village of Clinton

Loon Lake is now under an evacuation order. That’s according to Ashcroft Fire Rescue, as members make their way to the area to alert residents.

Meanwhile, the local volunteer fire department is delivering notices in the Village of Clinton as residents remain under an evacuation alert.

The Ashcroft Reserve fire has reached 11,500 hectares in size, according to BC Wildfire Service. Fire crews are preparing for a cold front, forecasted to move through southern B.C. Saturday.

More to come.