Loon Lake residents can return home as of 1 p.m. Sunday

Residents of the Loon Lake area can return home starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

According to a release by the TNRD, “While the Elephant Hill Wildfire remains active in some areas of the Thompson-Nicola region, the imminent threat posed by the fire has currently diminished to the point that property owners in the Loon Lake area can return to their properties effective 1 p.m. on Sunday, August 20.”

“Work will continue today in the Loon Lake area to secure it for the safety of anyone returning to the area tomorrow, including addressing dangerous trees along public roadways and ensuring services such as community water, 911 Emergency, hydro and telephone are available.”

Earlier in the day, Fire Information Officer Noelle Kekula warned returning residents to be careful around trees.

“We have a real concern with the trees and trees blowing down, green trees and dead trees because we’ve had the drought for so long that the tree stability is really weak. So we absolutely do not condone people going into these evacuation order areas… Even the people who have come back into these areas where orders have been downgraded just be very cautious that the trees are very precarious.”

