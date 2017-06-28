Looking for what to do on Canada Day?

Here is a list of events going on in the area.

Saturday, July 1

108 Mile Ranch

108 Heritage Site — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Celebrating the occasion, the 108 Heritage Site is using all 150 years of its’ history to host a celebration worthy of Canada’s 150th year.

With an opening ceremony to kick off the event featuring local dignitaries, the Eclectica choir, the RCMP Colour Guard and a young violinist, activities for all ages will be happening throughout the day.

Entertainment on the main stage begins at 11 and runs until 3:30. Headliners include country favourite Ed Wahl, the Mack Station, the local Ballan sisters, the Canim Lake Drummers and Dancers and much more.

Activities for children will also be held throughout the day. Kids can cuddle up to some animals with the petting zoo, head out on a pony ride, open a book with the library or get their face painted.

For those who like their history, a blacksmith and school teacher will be on site showcasing some local heritage, and the site itself will be fully operational throughout the day.

A canteen, concession and special Heritage Market will also be around for people to wander through.

Finally, the essential Canada Day Cake will also be available for locals, tourists and friends to share on Canada Day.

Interlakes

IVFD Garage Sale — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shoppers beware. The Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department is having their annual garage sale at the #2 Fire Hall on Highway 24, near the Interlakes Community Centre.

The sale is the IVFD’s main fundraiser of the year and organizers promise it will include all sorts of items from household supplies to garden tools.

“You name it, we have it,” says Bill Versluis.

Those on the lookout for a deal will have to keep an eye out for the tasty treats at the bake sale portion of the fundraiser as well.

Bridge Lake Stampede — 12 p.m.

The Bridge Lake Stampede is celebrating their 68th year this year.

With all the main rodeo events, including bareback, saddle bronc, bull riding, calf roping, barrel racing and more, cowboys and cowgirls will need to hold onto their hats.

The rodeo this year is being held in memory of Bill Cunningham, a long-time stock provider and contestant.

Unique to the Bridge Lake Rodeo is a tug-of-war competition. Contestants will be able to sign up teams the day of the event and will compete in sets throughout the day.

The main rodeo event starts at noon at the Bridge Lake Stampede Grounds just off Highway 24, with slacks beginning at 9 a.m. Tickets come with free camping and cost $5 for children over 5, $10 for seniors and $15 for adults.

After the rodeo, live entertainment will be provided into the evening.

Interlakes Family Fun Day — 2 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Interlakes Economics Association is hosting a Canada Day Family Fun Day with inflatable toys, music and games at the Interlakes Service Centre.

With a bouncy castle, a bungee race and a super bouncy slide, arts, culture and events co-ordinator Shelly Durand says it’s “definitely family friendly with something for everybody to do.”

Children will be well served by the face painting and colouring table, while adults can let loose and compete in the sumo wrestling challenge later in the evening. A sand sculpting event and food, will also be featured at the event.

Music at the Lakes — 7 p.m.

In concert with the family fun day, the Yale Country Jug Band, will kick off the Music at the Lakes program for the summer at the Interlakes Service Centre.

As the name implies, the Kamloops musicians are a jug and washboard band.

Food will be available on-site from Summit Creek Sausage, as well as Teen Space, so Durand hopes families will come for dinner and stay into the evening.

“It’s for all of our local people, but tourists as well,” she says.

Mountain Spruce Community BBQ — 4 p.m.

The Mountain Spruce Community Centre will be hosting a BBQ for families and friends of the Deka, Sulphurous, Hathaway and Higgins Lakes community.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own meat and something to share for a potluck style event.

Organizer Siana Kelly says that while they’re still on the lookout for a couple of extra BBQs to help with the cooking, the event will be held outside at the centre located at 75781 Petty John Rd. on Sulphurous Lake.

Activities for families will be set up alongside the food.

“It’s pretty much a community BBQ. We are celebrating Canada Day and everybody in the community is invited,” she says.

Metalocalypstick — 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

A weekend full of metal music is set to hit the Interlakes area on both Saturday and Sunday.

With music ranging from metal to rock and country, 18 bands are set to play at the Interlakes Rodeo Grounds from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. both nights.

Gates open at 11 a.m. For a weekend pass of $90 or a day pass worth $60, attendees will be treated to music that celebrates women in metal.

For more information, read the Free Press’ story on AXXX

100 Mile House

Celebration Market — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The South Cariboo Farmers’ Market is celebrating with the rest of Canada and holding an additional Celebration market on Saturday.

With around 25 vendors, the market will also play host to a children’s carnival run by staff from the Lake of the Trees Bible Camp. Aimed at kids aged 5-11, the carnival will feature water sponge events, a ring toss and much, much more.

More and more produce is arriving at the market as the weather heats up and the growing season continues.

Live music will also fill the downtown, with free celebratory cake and coffee for those passing by on their tour of the Canada Day events in the South Cariboo.

Centennial Park — 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Centennial Park, as well as Canada’s 150th anniversary, the celebration will move from the 108 Heritage Park to Centennial Park for an evening of entertainment.

An opening ceremony will kick off at 6:30 p.m. with speeches by local MLA Donna Barnett and MP Cathy McLeod among others, including a special speech by Ron Graves of the Lions Club, who were instrumental in the creation of Centennial Park in 1967.

At 7:15 local band the Front Porch will take the stage with music set to go into the evening.

A concession including hamburgers and soft drinks will be on hand for audiences.

While the fireworks at the 100 Mile Marsh will not be happening this year due to the fire ban, people are encouraged to come out and celebrate as the sun sets on Canada Day.

“I hope everybody comes out and enjoys,” says 100 Mile & District councillor Bill Hadden.

Clinton

Reg Conn Centennial Park — 11 a.m.

Canada festivities are sure to be a blast in Clinton this year, kicking off with an opening ceremony at the park. Come out for O Canada, a flag raising, a speech by Mayor Jim Rivett and a riviting perforance by the Mill Girl Follies.

Citizens of the Year, Carol and Rolly Higginbottom will be on hand for the cutting and serving of the Canada Day Cake, while a free hotdog lunch is sure to keep everyone pleased.

Fun for the whole family will continue throughout the day following the open ceremonies with a yard sale, bouncy castles, a dunk tank, water wall fishing derby face paingint and much, much more.

Green Lake

Flying U Ranch — 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Flying U Ranch will be open to the public with free admission for Canada Day.

Live music will be on site starting at 1 p.m. with an hour long break at 3 p.m.

Pony rides from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. will also be offered with water games, land games and face painting held throughout the day.

Adults are free to take advantage of the cash bar at the saloon, while a Canada Day dinner and square dancing will be held into the night for $24.95, starting at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. respectively.

Those looking to attend the dinner and dance will need to RVSP by Thursday, June 29 (today).

Forest Grove

Canada Day Picnic — 11:30 p.m.

For those looking to pull up a chair by the lake, Forest Grove is offering a more relaxed Canada Day Picnic.

Free hot dogs will be roasting starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Ruth Lake Park along Eagle Creek Road.

O’ Canada will be sung at 1 p.m. followed by the mandatory (and delicious) Canada Day cake.

“Bring a lawn chair,” is all organizer Marianne van Osch says is necessary is to come out and enjoy the day.

Sunday, July 2

100 Mile House

Pancakes and Prayers — 8:15 a.m. and 10 a.m.

There will be no need to cook breakfast after all the celebrating on July 1.

The Canada Day festivities will carry on into the next day starting with a pancake breakfast held in Centennial Park at 8:15 a.m. Pop by and pick up a pancake for you and your family.

The breakfast will be followed by a non-denominational church service in the park. The chapel service has been a hit in the past and will feature gospel music and prayer to fill out the weekend.