Lock cut on Lone Butte business

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 65 complaints and calls for service during the past week.

Some highlights are as follows:

Rollover

On Sept. 25, 100 Mile RCMP were called to a rollover collision on Highway 97 near Maze Lake Road north of Lac la Hache.

The driver of a Ford pick-up truck appeared to have lost control after braking for a passing vehicle. His vehicle crossed the roadway and entered the east ditch.

The driver and another occupant were transported to 100 Mile Hospital with minor injuries.

Break-in

Sometime overnight of Sept. 24, a business in the 6,000 block of Highway 24 near Lone Butte was broken into.

The lock on the main gate was cut. A $100 compressor was stolen from a shed.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes in the 100 Mile House area, call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also contact www.bccrimestoppers.com.

Your identity will remain unknown. Should your information lead to the arrest of the responsible party Crime Stoppers will pay cash for the tip.

Dirt Bike DUI

On Sept. 24, 100 Mile RCMP located a dirt bike being operated on a public road without insurance.

The male operator also had been consuming liquor. An approved screening device was administered and the result was a “warn.”

The dirt bike was impounded and the driver was issued a three day immediate roadside driving prohibition and was also issued a violation ticket for operating a vehicle without insurance.

Tractor-trailer enters ditch

On Sept. 23, 100 Mile RCMP were called to a collision on Highway 97 near the intersection of Lake Crest Road at Lac la Hache.

The driver of a tractor-trailer unit had lost control when travelling north and entered the ditch causing extensive damage to the unit.

The driver had left the scene prior to police being called. It is not known what caused the collision but liquor was found at the scene.

The investigation into this incident is continuing.