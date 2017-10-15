LIVE: Candidates spar in first BC Liberals leadership debate

The leadership race will have six debates across B.C.

The BC Liberals are kicking off their leadership race with their inaugural debate in Surrey Sunday afternoon.

The debate follows a flurry of announcements, and one recent drop-out, from leadership hopefuls from across B.C.

With former education minister Mike Bernier having dropped out of the race this weekend, that leaves former finance minister Mike de Jong, former transportation minister Todd Stone, Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Andrew Wilkinson, Vancouver-False Creek MLa Sam Sullivan, Vancouver-Langara MLA Michael Lee, South Surry White Rock MP Dianne Watts and Terrace businesswoman Lucy Sager.

All but Sager are in Surrey for the debate and the city is seen as a key battleground for whoever takes the top job in the party.

Questions have so far focused on transit, affordable housing and translating what de Jong calls BC Liberals “strong economy code” into substantive initiatives for B.C. residents.

The debate is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Watch it below and follow @katslepian on Twitter for a live feed of the debate.

More to come.