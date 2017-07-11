LIVE: B.C. RCMP provide update on deployment to wildfires

Commanding Officer of the B.C. RCMP to explain how police are assisting with forest fires

SURREY — Police are holding a press conference at 11 a.m. regarding BC RCMP’s deployment to help with B.C.’s wildfires.

As of midday Monday, 14,000 people have been evacuated as a result of the fires in interior B.C.

Deputy Commissioner Brenda Butterworth-Carr, the Commanding Officer of the RCMP in British Columbia, along with Assistant Commissioner Eric Stubbs, Criminal Operations Officer of Core Policing, will speak to policing duties, action, support and resource deployment to assist with the multiple forest fires in the Central Interior of the province.

