Last South Cariboo evacuation orders lifted

The area north-west of 100 Mile House now on alert

The remaining evacuation orders to the area north-west of 100 Mile House have now been lifted, according to a release by the Cariboo Regional District (CRD).

The area around Tatton Station Road has been identified as having a reduced fire risk, now allowing residents to return to the area.

The area will remain on alert however.

This means all CRD areas south of Lac la Hache that were on evacuation orders are now on alerts.

Alerts also remain for the Horse Lake, Interlakes and Canim Lake areas.

“Residents are returning to an area that was profoundly affected by wildfire and should be aware that there may be danger trees in wildfire affected areas,” says the release.

The CRD recommends that land owners work with their insurance agency to have an assessment done by an arborist.

The release also suggests anyone returning should ensure they have a full tank of gas as well as basic necessities including food and prescriptions for up to seven days.

The highway remains closed for travel south of Quesnel and north of Lac la Hache.

Busses will be available for return via BC Transit from ESS reception centres in Prince George and Kamloops starting today, July 24. Sign up for these at the ESS centre or by calling 1-800-585-9559.

