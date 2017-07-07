Lake Country firefighters head to 100 Mile

One truck with two firefighters are battling the blaze near 100 Mile House

The Lake Country Fire Department is lending crew members and a truck to help battle the blaze near 100 Mile House.

One fire tender truck, which can carry large amounts of water and can be used in areas without fire hydrants, was requested from the province along with two crew members, said Lake Country Fire Chief Steve Windsor.

The truck left Lake Country at 12 p.m. today.

The crew members and truck are expected to be at the 108 Mile site for five days, he said.

“It could be longer, if it is, we’ll rotate crews.”

The firefighters should have arrived on the scene half an hour ago, he said, but got caught up in fighting a fire along Hwy 97, near a small town north of Kamloops.

“They’re requesting a second vehicle but we’re not sure if it’s for this fire or a second one so we’re waiting to see if they need a second one,” said Windsor.