Kevin Halcro the go-to guy

Sue Fryer, MLA Donna Barnett and Mayor Mitch Campsall caught Kevin Halcro off guard with a super hero cape for his efforts during this year’s wildfires. Fryer, who had conspired with Barnett and Campsall, also managed to catch Barnett off guard with a Wonder Woman cape for her efforts.

Halcro said a lot of what he did was on the District of 100 Mile side.

“I was a go-to guy. If you needed something, anything from the fire department, to like a fitting a nut or a bolt, if you needed a ride or if you needed an address found in town, just absolutely anything. If you needed lunch or dinner or absolutely anything, you try and look after people the best you can. Especially in a crisis like that.”

Fryer made the capes after Larry Rode, a local radio host for the GOAT and Country 840, called Halcro a hero and said he should get some kind of cape.

Halcro was evacuated himself but didn’t really have time to think about it, he says.

“When this first started with our fire in 100 Mile, the Gustafsen fire, most of your days were 18 to 22 hours a day. So you had a couple of hours to get home, shower, sleep, eat and go back to it. Like everybody. Everybody from ESS, RCMP. You always plan for the big one. I think throughout your life, you train for it. This was definitely it for 100 Mile, a huge scale.”

Everyone helped each other and looked after each other, says Halcro.

“It’s tough to explain.”

Halcro says he was embarrassed when he got the cape.

“I definitely was not expecting that because everyone has pitched in. Right from the T-shirt guys to district management, district staff, firefighters, RCMP, ESS. It’s absolutely fantastic. Even people off the street, what can I do to help?”

Halrco’s phone ran till four or five in the morning for the first week, he says, adding there were all kinds of things that were needed.

“Cots, lodging, people’s pets were stuck at home. They were worried about that. Just anything.

“Even if they borrow say your cell phone to make a phone call cause they don’t have a phone, or if they don’t have minutes, that means the world to them. It does and it’s nice to see.”

It’s really nice to see the small community come together, says Halcro.

“Everyone of these people should be getting capes.”