Kelowna woman witnesses Las Vegas mass shooting

The Kelowna resident heard the loud crackling sound of gunfire and the screams of panicked men and women

At first, Tami Johnson noticed the police cars and ambulances when she pulled up Sunday night to the Las Vegas hotel where she’d been staying during her vacation.

Then the Kelowna resident started to hear the loud crackling sound of gunfire and the screams of panicked men and women stampeding from danger.

Related: B.C. man one of two Canadians killed in Las Vegas shooting

“The shots went on for five minutes … we just ran for safety and ended up hiding out in a ditch behind a gas station for at least four hours,” said Johnson, who hunkered down for safety with her 13 year old daughter and her mother who had travelled to Vegas for a vacation.

“Police kept telling us to get down and stay down … and there were people yelling and screaming. You couldn’t be anywhere near the strip and not see it.”

When gunfire ended, they still couldn’t go back to their hotel.

The parking lot of the Hooters hotel was a stone’s throw from where the country music concert Route 91 Harvest took place and it was roped off for the investigation and littered with bullet casings in the hours after the shooting.

Related: 58 killed in mass shooting in Las Vegas

Johnson and its other guests weren’t allowed to return until 7 a.m. Monday and since they have been able it’s been a solemn experience.

“There are a lot of people who were killed staying in our hotel,” she said, adding victim’s services has set up in the main area.

And countless people displaced from the Mandalay hotel have found refuge in the hotel’s public amenities, like every other hotel.

“As soon as the hotels opened people flooded the casino, cozied up under a slot machine and waited for the OK to go back to their hotels,” she said. “They people camped out in the casino, sleeping on BlackJack tables and stuff.”

Related: Revelstoke women escape mass shooting

Johnson and her family are just trying to get their bearings.

“ We’re in shock right now,” said Johnson, adding that her daughter’s school counsellor has already reached out to set up help for her return.

“The lady we hung out with at the pool was one of the victims… We spent four hours with her last night, and I even bought her a jello shot, and we talked about politics, Trump and guns and an hour ago I went downstairs and the group she was with said she had passed away.”

Pray for Vegas. Posted by Tami Johnson on Sunday, October 1, 2017

The lone shooter killed at least 58 people and injured more than 500.