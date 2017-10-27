Kamloops school shut down as police search for man with gun

A man with a gun in Kamloops may have shot a construction workers

  • Oct. 27, 2017 11:16 a.m.
  • News

—- Kamloops this Week

Traffic on Highway 5 North is backed up near Sun Rivers as a Mounties hunt for a man with a gun who may have shot at nearby construction workers.

There are many police vehicles in the area of the G&M Trailer Park at the corner of Highway 5 North and G&M Road.

A few minutes earlier, a series of police vehicles, including an armoured truck, were seen speeding through Valleyview.

There has also been a large police presence reported on Windsor Avenue on the North Shore, with nearby Bert Edwards Science and Technology School on lockdown.

A KTW reporter arrived behind the G&M Trailer Park, but was advised the area is not safe as police search for the suspect.

“This is not a safe area to be in right now,” an officer told a KTW reporter.

Kamloops Mounties are thus far not commenting on what is happening.

Previous story
BC Conservatives demand ride-sharing

Just Posted

Erratic tractor-trailer driver believed to have smoked cocaine

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

Proposed rec centre concept includes turf field, walking track

Pool not affordable, says working group vice-chair

Canim Lake Dancers return from China

Dancers part of a ten day international festival

PSO Escape Room a fun, family fundraiser

Get pseudo-snowed in at an old cabin or chain-ganged into solving clues

Surveys beginning to show economic impact of wildfires in the Interior

An estimated $23 million in lost business occurred in the first five weeks after the fires.

Communities come together to ‘Take Back the Night’

Men, women, children, First Nation leaders and politicians were out in force… Continue reading

Reporter leaving 100 Mile Free Press

Tara Sprickerhoff is transferring to Williams Lake

Tiger Woods pleads guilty, avoids jail

Gold superstar Tiger woods pleads guilty to the charge of driving under the influence

PPWC donates $12,000 to fire departments

Money a thank you for work during wildfires

Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving, avoids jail

Golfer will spend a year on probation and pay a $250 fine and court costs

BC Conservatives demand ride-sharing

NDP government urged to table ridesharing legislation by the end of the year as promised

Who is the baby in this picture?

Local wants to return photo to original owner

Harvey Weinstein sues former company over emails, records

Dozens of women have accused the Hollywood producer of sexual harassment

Only one in 10 substantiated sex assaults result in conviction, StatCan says

Most recent data reaffirmed many long-standing facts about sexual assault cases

Most Read