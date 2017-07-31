July 31: “Things went fairly well overnight” on Elephant Hill fire

There are 359 firefighters, 80 structural protection personnel, 86 support staff, 20 helicopters and 69 pieces of heavy equipment working on the Elephant Hill fire today according to Fire Information Officer Heather Rice.

“Some of those 69 pieces of heavy equipment are going to start to do what they can to build guards in that northeast flank of the fire, which is sort of the direction the fire is moving and sort of the most challenging area as far as the ground etc. and fuels are concerned.”

Related: July 30: Elephant Hill fire estimated at 78,548 hectares

There wasn’t much growth overnight according to Rice.

“I think things went fairly well overnight. Night crews were working to assist the fire commissioner especially in that area of Mound Road, northeast of Clinton, and we’ll continue to really focus on that area today because there are some values at risk in that vicinity and then also the crews are going to continue to work hard on those other priorities around Loon Lake and Hihium [Lake].”

The fire remains at 30 per cent with most of that containment at the south end of the fire, near Ashcroft where they were quite successful in having it not cross the highway according to Rice.