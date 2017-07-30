July 30: Gustafsen Fire “under control,” Jim Lake fire “being held”

“The two that we have here are in really good shape.”

A hose and fire guard around the Gustafsen fire. Tara Sprickerhoff photo.

The Gustafsen fire is now considered to be “under control” and the Jim Lake fire is still being held, says Fire Information Officer Lynn Daina.

“The fire has received suppression action to ensure no further spread of the fire,” says Daina referring to the Gustafsen fire.

On the Jim Lake fire, they’re working in 100 feet to clear fuels and progress is being made, says Daina.

For the Gustafsen fire crews will continue to scan until the fire is out, says Daina.

“It’s weather, it’s wind, it’s heat. How long it’s going to take is really dependant on Mother Nature.”