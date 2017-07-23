July 23: Crews continue to make progress on Gustafsen fire

While the evacuation orders have been rescinded for 100 Mile House and much of the surrounding area, people are reminded that the Gustafsen fire is still an active wildfire.

“We are still at 90 per cent contained, but it still is an active wildfire. It means, when it’s got that level of containment, it’s not likely to escape or spread in the area that is 90 per cent contained. We continue to move into the perimeter to get to 100 feet to build that guard all around the fire,” says Fire Information Officer Lynn Daina.

“They are making good progress out there, the weather has been nice and co-operative — cool, a little bit of a breeze in terms of the crews getting good work done out in the lines. It’s been very good today.”

With more people in the area, Daina says it’s best to stay away from areas within the fire perimeter.

“We still have crews actively working because it still is an active fire, so we would really appreciate making sure the crews have room to work and that they are not being impeded by someone getting into their way where they have to fall off the line or stop work,” she says.

“The other thing to keep in mind is if we have a wind event, some of those trees can topple and it’s just not a safe place to be.”

Otherwise, she says, expect to see signs of the fire throughout the area.

“You are going to see burnt trees and scalded grass and you are going to see the smoke popping up. Those things are normal with a fire that size. We do have a handle on it,” she says.

“It’s not 100 per cent out. It still is an active fire and just be cautious and keep your distance if you don’t need to be in the area. If firefighters are in the area that you are in, stay out of their way so they can carry on doing their jobs.”

Still, it’s mostly good news on the Gustafsen fire line.

“We’re happy to see everyone back. We’re just doing the best we can to get this thing knocked down as soon as possible.”