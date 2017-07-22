July 22: Elephant Hill fire has not grown outside of its perimeter today

Photo was taken on July 11 by Matti J. Lagerbom.

“Things are good. We’re still seeing fairly similar conditions as the past couple of days. It is warming up though, so we’re definitely monitoring the situation for any kind of increased fire behaviour that may be associated with that,” says Fire Information Officer Claire Allen.

The Elephant Hill fire (formerly known as the Ashcroft Reserve fire) has not grown outside of its perimeter today, according to Allen.

“We haven’t seen much fire growth in the last 48 hours but it is still filling in within the perimeter that it’s already burned through.”

Aviation resources have been working on the northern side of the fire yesterday and today. The fire has not grown towards the Clinton side, according to Allen.

The containment percentage has not changed says Allen.

“It’s been pretty status quo the last few days, just working hard to get the containment lines built in there while we can.”