July 20: 173 firefighters and five helicopters working on Gustafsen fire

The Gustafsen fire is still at 5,700 hectares and 45 per cent containment according to Fire Information Officer Lynn Daina.

“We don’t have any lightning here. We’re anticipating that there may be and there is supposed to be some rain but I haven’t seen it yet.

Currently, there are 173 firefighters, five helicopters, 20 pieces of heavy equipment, 20 support staff and 10 structure fire department resources working on the fire.

Daina hadn’t been updated yet on many hot spots they found overnight using an infrared camera.

