July 19: Rank 4 and 5 fire on Elephant Hill (formerly Ashcroft Reserve) wildfire

There is rank 4 and 5 fire on the Elephant Hill (formerly known as Ashcroft Reserve) fire today, according to Fire Information Officer Mike McCulley.

“Today it remains hot and dry in the area and we’ve got some winds out of the south again so similar to yesterday, we’ve got a pretty active front on the fire on the north east corner. Anytime we get those conditions again we gonna see that rank 4, 5 type of fire behaviour, which is pretty extreme fire conditions.”

Rank 4 indicates highly vigorous surface fire with torching or passive crown fire. Rank 5 indicates extremely vigorous surface fire or active crown fire. Read more on ranks.

“Often really challenging for our crews to get out in front of it and do their work.”

McCulley says they are hoping for some cooler flows so crews can get in to get containment.

“The fire continues to grow towards the Bonaparte River, I can’t tell you exactly how close it is right now. When you have [a fire] that’s 50-plus thousand hectares in size it becomes really challenging… We know it’s there, we know it’s moving north but again our crews are doing their good hard work and trying their best to gain that containment like we’ve seen on the west flank of the fire. We’re making great progress there along the highway [97] and we’re going to continue that effort.”

There are over 50 pieces of equipment which is “quite a large number,” according to McCulley, who adds that they’re using burnoff operations extensively to help support the guard lines.

McCulley wants people to be aware of the area restriction and that people can’t go in the area. It’s really important for safety and to allow crews to work effectively without interference.

There is some positive news, says McCulley.

“Division A [the southern part of the fire] is probably our closest thing we have to a great success story right now. We have made great progress. There’s still a little bit of burnoff to be done on the north-west tip [of Division A] towards Bonaparte, but I can’t thank those crews enough for what they’ve done up in there. We’ve had good success. We can see smoke off of Division A from the burnoff but we’re very close to having that section pretty well contained.

“It’s really tricky to get around the fire and map it when there are large columns of smoke and heat,” he says. “People have to remember too that all of the area inside the red circle that we call the fire hasn’t burned off. So, sometimes when you see large columns of smoke coming off, it’s stuff that’s already included inside the red circle.”