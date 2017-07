The Gustafsen fire is still at 45 per cent contained and crews will once again be focussing on extinguishing hot spots according to Fire Information Officer Terry Murphy.

“Just basically mopping up and reinforcing guards, moving the guards in towards the fire.”

Murphy says the mood has become pretty good.

“It’s pretty positive in the Fire Centre here… I know after that wind event we had last week thing were pretty stressful in the fire centre but they’re a lot more relaxed now.”

