July 18: Smoke a challenge for Elephant Hill (Ashcroft) fire

There are relatively few updates on the Elephant Hill fire (formerly know as Ashcroft Reserve), according to Fire Information Officer, Mike McCulley.

“Basically there’s not a lot of change, we know the fire hardly grew at all yesterday which is great news. Today the focus is exactly the same as yesterday, just trying to reinforce those same areas I talked about.”

“The challenge right now is the smoke. We’re going to have a tough time putting aircraft in the sky today because it’s so smoky and that tends to slow things down a little bit. If we don’t have aircraft, we can’t have regressed for our crew and we can’t do heli-bucketing. So, we’ll have to watch how that goes through the day today.