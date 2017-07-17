July 17: Gustafsen fire remains 25 per cent contained and 5,700 hectares

Working to push guardlines in at least 100 feet

The fire remains at 25 per cent contained and 5,700 hectares according to Fire Information Officer for the Gustafsen fire, Heather Rice. Justine Lafreniere photo

“Today we’re expecting to just continue what we’re now doing. We’re pushing all the guard lines at least 100 feet to help enhance those guidelines and just focusing on maintaining the integrity of all of those guidelines to maintain the fire perimeter,” says Fire Information Officer Heather Rice.

There are 293 firefighters, 13 helicopters, 11 heavy equipment pieces and 22 support staff working on the fire, including 16 structural fire department resources.

