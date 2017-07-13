July 13: Additional resources added to Gustafsen fire

The crews fighting the Gustafsen fire have been reinforced according to Fire Information Officer for the Gustafsen Fire Heather Rice.

“We now have 187 firefighters, 16 helicopters, 37 pieces of heavy equipment plus the support staff. We still didn’t get the full controlled burn off yesterday that we had hoped for. There was some done, but were still hoping to maybe get the rest done,” she says. One of the added teams came from Ontario, says Rice.

“In the meantime, the fire has not grown substantially in the last 48 hours or so. The controlled burns that were conducted helped enhance the fire guards especially along the east and south flanks.”

“The weather has been aiding in our efforts. It sounds like we might be expecting a bit of a cold front which could bring in gustier winds which always ends up being problematic but we will wait and see what happens with that,” she says, adding that she’s quite confident they’ll stick with 15 per cent containment until they have a better handle on some of the other guards.