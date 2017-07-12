July 12: Another good night

“We had another pretty good night, keeping the guards intact and making them even more secure,” says Heather Rice, Information Officer for the Gustafsen fire.

Rice added that power at 108 Mile Ranch should be back already or returning shortly.

“The crews are doing a great job at keeping the perimeter that they’ve established… Because that burn didn’t go off yesterday they will be looking at today, so if you see some increased fire activity later this morning or early this afternoon it will be the burn going as planned yesterday that didn’t quite work out.”

The fire is still classified as “out of control” according BC Wildfire.

“It is still burning, we do have guards in place but it is still burning. It’s not like the fire is out at all. I think because this fire is so spotty and because there are so many unburned areas within the perimeter, with one increase of sudden gusty wind it could flare up again and cause some concern, that’s why we hesitate to say it’s contained,” she says, adding that she would be checking with “the operations people [to see if they] are comfortable starting to say there is some containment percentage.”