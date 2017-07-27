July 27: Jim Lake fire estimated at 40 hectares

No growth in the last 12 hours and the fire has not passed the cat guard

Looking towards Green Lake. Taken from Begbie Summit on July 26. Ralf Baechmann photo

The Jim Lake fire is now estimated at 40 hectares and is considered “out of control,” according to Fire Information Officer Lynn Daina.

However, the fire has not crossed the cat guard they put down last night and there are now 36 firefighters, three helicopters working their way in 25 feet from the cat guard today, according to Daina.

“It’s not grown in the last 12 hours and it has not compromised any roadways.”

There are warm temperatures and windy conditions expected today and tomorrow and it is expected the conditions are expected to be smokey as a result of the fire activity in the area.

Daina is also asking people on the lakes to exercise caution so helicopters and skimmers can continue to work on fire suppression.