July 28: Jim Lake fire “being held”

“It is not anticipated to grow beyond its boundaries”

The Jim Lake fire is classified as “being held,” according to Fire Information Officer Lynn Daina.

“Given the current weather conditions and the resources that are on the fire, it is not anticipated to grow beyond its boundaries.”

Related: July 27: Jim Lake fire estimated at 40 hectares

They’re establishing a blackline 50 feet around the perimeter, says Daina. A blackline means all combustible fuels are removed between the fireline and the main fire.

An earlier release stated, “there are no restrictions on lakes in the area but exercise caution if helicopters and skimmers are in the area. Stay out of the way so they can effectively work on fire suppression.”