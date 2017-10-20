Interlakes snowmobile trails closed

The quad/snowmobile trail from Interlakes Corner to the Interlakes Landfill on Horse Lake Road is closed and no longer available for public use. This has always been private property.

Previously, Interlakes Snowmobile Club (ISC) was given permission by a local estate firm/developer to use it, on the understanding that when the lots were sold, the trail would no longer be available. That time has come, and ISC asks riders, hikers and any other form of trail user, to respect private property.

ISC has developed multi-use trail systems in the area, which are registered with the government and pretty much permanent. An example is the trail running south from Judson Rd, over Bridge Creek to Interlakes Landfill, then west to Fawn Lake. The bridge over Bridge Creek was built by member volunteers of the Snowmobile Club. The materials and money were donated by local businesses.

At this time, ISC is not in a position to develop a trail from the Interlakes Corner north to the Fawn Lake trail. Simply put, we do not have sufficient volunteers. The Club is healthy financially but lacks volunteer power. If ISC can get an additional ten to 20 members with an interest in forming a committee developing this trail, it can be done.

Or, if there is another trail-minded local group that would take on the development, ISC would be more than happy to be part of it.

The South Sheridan Lake trails were developed and registered by the Interlakes Snowmobile Club over 15 years ago. The Club no longer maintains the trail system there, but the trails remain because they are registered.

Currently, the Interlakes Snowmobile Club has a Trail Management Agreement with Recreation Sites and Trails BC. This involves maintaining in part approximately 110 km of the Barnet Perimeter Trail, north of Hwy 24 to Windy Mtn, west to Drewry Lake onto Doman Rd.

ISC is holding a Meet & Greet at Wildman’s Family Restaurant on Nov. 8 from 6 to 9 p.m., and invites anyone with an interest in identifying and developing an alternative route, to attend and share their thoughts. Or leave comments at www.facebook.com/ilsnowmobileclub.