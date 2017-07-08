Interior Health evacuating acute patients in Williams Lake, 100 Mile hospitals

Interior Health is evacuating its facilities in Williams Lake due to impacts from wildfires burning in the Cariboo region.

Acute care patients from Cariboo Memorial Hospital (CMH), residents from Deni House, and residents and assisted living clients from Williams Lake Seniors Village are being evacuated from Williams Lake, Interior Health confirmed Saturday.

Patients from 100 Mile District General Hospital, residents from IH’s two residential care sites (Mill Site Lodge and Fischer Place), and assisted living clients from Carefree Manor.

However, the CMH Emergency Department and Maternity services remain open.

Collaboration is occurring with a number of agencies – including Northern Health and the BC Ambulance Service – to ensure the safe relocation of individuals in care.

Acute care patients are in the process of evacuation to G.R. Baker Memorial Hospital in Quesnel and University Hospital of Northern B.C. in Prince George.

Planning is also underway to relocate residential care and assisted living clients from Deni House and Williams Lake Seniors Village. Some residents and clients were able to go to their family members’ homes.

Health care staff are assessing each individual and determining the best place to safely relocate them based on their specific care needs.

Interior Health is endeavouring to contact families with loved ones in Cariboo Memorial Hospital, Deni House or Williams Lake Seniors Village and provide information on where their family members are being moved. We appreciate the public’s patience.

Interior Health is also contacting community care clients and their families to ensure their care needs are being looked after during the evacuation and relocation process.

Interior Health is committed to ensuring patient care and safety is maintained as individuals are relocated.