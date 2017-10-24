ICBC says 25 per cent more traffic crashes happen on Halloween

It works out to 330 people injured in 920 crashes across the province.

Halloween can really be a nightmare on B.C.’s roads, according to the Insurance Corporation of B.C.

The insurance company says there are generally 25 per cent more traffic crashes on Oct. 31st, compared to other days.

It works out to 330 people injured in 920 crashes across the province.

That said, ICBC advises drivers to stay well below the speed limit, especially between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., peak time for trick-or-treating.

Don’t roll through stop signs or intersections, scan as you drive, don’t pass a slow or stopped vehicle, and keep your eyes peeled for drunk drivers.

For the kids, ICBC suggests they have bright costumes that fit well so they don’t trip on them, follow a safe route, trick-or-treat in groups, and follow the rules of the road.

Statistically, on average 240 people are injured in 620 crashes on Halloween night in the Lower Mainland, on Vancouver Island that’s 33 people injured in 130 crashes, in the Southern Interior, 40 people are injured in 110 crashes and in the North Central Region, on average 16 people are injured in 65 crashes in the North Central Region.

These statistics are from ICBC data based on a five-year average, between 2011 and 2015, during the 24-hour period on Oct. 31st each year.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Habitat loss greatest threat to B.C. grizzly bears
Next story
Educators speak out against B.C. school trustee’s anti-LGBTQ post

Just Posted

Politicians endorse rec centre design

Financing plan the next step

Alberta truckers send truck-load of toys

Locals also encouraged to donate to help families in need this Christmas

Firefighters visit elementary schools

‘Plan two ways out’ main message to students

Tee-shirt sales raise $100,000 for wildfire aid

Cariboo Strong tees, sweatshirts and decals help support fire victims

Cariboo-Chilcotin have standing charred logs that need to be harvest

Charred logs have limited shelf life so they have to be milled within two to three years

Communities come together to ‘Take Back the Night’

Men, women, children, First Nation leaders and politicians were out in force… Continue reading

Cariboo Regional District and Williams Lake calling for Fire Mitigation Strategy

Broadcast burning could stop wildfire spread

Educators speak out against B.C. school trustee’s anti-LGBTQ post

Trustees, BCSTA distance themselves from Chilliwack school trustee’s opinions

ICBC says 25 per cent more traffic crashes happen on Halloween

It works out to 330 people injured in 920 crashes across the province.

Cariboo Regional District wants say in pot legalization

Compliance and enforcement likely to fall on shoulders of municipal governments

Vernon man heading to trial for murder

William Victor Schneider charged in connection with death of woman in Vancouver

Getting people working key component of wildfire recovery: CRD chair

Provincial and federal governments urged to push projects forward

Habitat loss greatest threat to B.C. grizzly bears

B.C. NDP government focused on grizzly trophy hunt

The hard truth about Tim Hortons

Canadians rank McDonalds as their favourite coffee.

Most Read