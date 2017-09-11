Horse Lake Elementary open tomorrow (Sept. 12)

Number of bus routes also restored

Ex-Horse Lake Elementary School students Stryker Gulliman (left), Tristan Cutler, Karli-Rae Ross and Mikayla Hannesschlager pictured here on their last day of school at Horse Lake Elementary are off to secondary school this year, but other Horse Lake Elementary students will be starting their school year tomorrow, Sept. 12. File photo.

Horse Lake Elementary School will be open tomorrow (Sept. 12), according to School District #27.

Furthermore, a number of bus routes are restored.

Effective Sept. 12, bus routes 39 (Deka Lake / Horse Lake), 53 (p.m. Deka Lake / Horse Lake), 48 (Horse Lake / Mercer Road) and 43 (70 Mile House) are restored.

A number of bus routes have also been changed.

Effective Sept. 12, bus routes 54 (Watch Lake/Horse Lake) and 55 (Horse Lake/Taylor Lake/Watch Lake) will both run as far as the Lone Butte Water Tower. There will be no buses on the Watch Lake Road.

Bus route 99, the Homestay Weekend Bus on Highway 20 will be restored as of Sept. 15.

For more details, visit the SD #27 website.