Homemade license plate on vehicle

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 84 calls for service during the past week. Some highlights are as follows:

Impaired driver

On Sept. 10, 100 Mile RCMP received a complaint of a possible impaired driver on Canim-Hendrix Lake Road.

The vehicle was located and eventually stopped near Highway 97.

The male driver displayed symptoms of liquor consumption. An approved screening device was administered at the scene.

The result was a fail. A second test was requested and administered.

The result was also a fail. The driver was issued a 90-day immediate roadside driving prohibition and his vehicle was towed and impounded for 30 days.

Homemade license plate

On Sept. 6, 100 Mile RCMP received a report of a vehicle being operated in 100 Mile with a homemade license plate.

The vehicle was located and stopped by Traffic Services and General Duty personnel.

The female driver was issued an appearance notice for Court in November for the use of an imitation plate and issued a violation ticket for failing to comply with a vehicle inspection.

Impaired driver

On Sept. 6, RCMP personnel assigned to fire duties in the Cariboo located a Dodge Charger stopped on the side of Highway 97 in 100 Mile House.

The RCMP officers spoke to the female operator who displayed symptoms of liquor impairment.

100 Mile RCMP attended the location and took over the investigation.

An approved screening device was administered at the scene. The result was a fail. A second test was requested and administered. The result was also a fail.

The driver was issued a 90-day immediate roadside driving prohibition and her vehicle was towed and impounded for 30 days.

Extra resources

Extra police resources remain in 100 Mile House to assist in dealing with the evacuation orders and alerts relating to the Elephant Hill wildfire.

Thank you

100 Mile RCMP would like to thank an anonymous member of the public who brought coffee to the police personnel posted near the 108 in early July and let him know that his thermos is available for pick-up at the Detachment if he is interested.