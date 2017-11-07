RCMP have secured a large area east of Ponoka on Highway 53 in the search for a suspect involved in a carjacking. Officers are on the lookout for a damaged pickup that is believed to have a long gun in it. Photo by Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye

Hitchhiker cuffed after driver held at gunpoint in Kamloops

Kamloops RCMP say a male hitchhiker is in custody after holding a commercial driver at gunpoint

  • Nov. 7, 2017 7:30 a.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

A man is in custody in Kamloops after a truck driver was held at gunpoint on Monday night.

The incident prompted Kamloops RCMP to close the Coquihalla Highway at the weigh scales immediately south of Kamloops.

RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said Mounties in Kamloops and Clearwater received a report at about 6:30 p.m. on Monday that a hitchhiker was holding a commercial truck driver at gunpoint after being picked up near Avola, north of Clearwater on Highway 5 North. Clearwater is 90 minutes northeast of Kamloops.

Moskaluk said the truck continued south on Highway 5 North and was eventually found by Mounties neat the weigh scales on the Coquihalla just south of the Copperhead Road exit in Kamloops.

Related: Suspect in assault of Kamloops Mountie arrested

Police disabled the truck and the driver was able to escape his vehicle unharmed. Moskaluk said the suspect was eventually taken into custody without incident a few hours later.

Previous story
Abbotsford police officer killed in shootout
Next story
Cut down on court delays by supporting victims of crime: ombudsman

Just Posted

Mayor of 100 Mile House gets first poppy of annual Remembrance Day poppy campaign

Poppy campaign officially started on Oct. 27

Pumpkin carving at 100 Mile library

Pumpkins are rooted into Halloween lore, originally carved into Jack-o-lanterns by ancient… Continue reading

CRD consults commuties on wildfires, recovery

Hot-button topics bring out both positive and negative feedback

100 Mile Waterpark Society ready to make waves with new park

$220,000 in funds raised for new water park

100 Mile photography group goes to Africa

“It was incredible”

Communities come together to ‘Take Back the Night’

Men, women, children, First Nation leaders and politicians were out in force… Continue reading

Lone Butte’s Halloween celebration’s laser tag is a hit

Trunk or Treat

Hitchhiker cuffed after driver held at gunpoint in Kamloops

Kamloops RCMP say a male hitchhiker is in custody after holding a commercial driver at gunpoint

Insane Asylum fundraiser

Fireworks and a bakesale at 108 Heritage Site

VIDEO: Tax haven controversy deals another body blow to Trudeau’s middle-class brand

‘Paradise Papers’ revealed off-shore accounts for several Liberal associates

Cut down on court delays by supporting victims of crime: ombudsman

Canada’s top court recently imposed trial time limits

Young family makes pit stop outside of 100 Mile House while driving across the planet

Trip started in England

Suspect in assault of Kamloops Mountie arrested

Michael Boyer was arrested following incident at Tournament Inn in Valleyview

Women campaign for answers in Vernon teen’s disappearnce

A group of women are distributing posters to gather information about Traci Genereaux, whose remains were found at a Silver Creek farm

Most Read