Hit and run, collisions and drug trafficking

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 91 calls for service during the past week. Some highlights are as follows:

Collision

On Aug. 20, RCMP were called to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Dempsey Lake Rd. Members arrived and found a small pick up that had gone off road right, into the ditch and struck a large tree.

The lone occupant male driver was found to have severe injuries. The driver was awake and able to speak.

He was taken to 100 Mile House Hospital for treatment for his injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. Alcohol was believed to have been a factor in the incident and RCMP are continuing to investigate.

Vehicle impounded

On Aug. 19, RCMP were called to a report of a loud party taking place at a boat launch near Hinterland Rd. and Canim Hendrix Lake Rd.

Members attended and did not locate the persons involved but did locate a vehicle in the area that was associated.

While conducting the investigation it was learned the operator of the vehicle was prohibited from driving. As such the vehicle was impounded for seven days. RCMP will be following up with the driver.

Hit and run

On Aug. 19, RCMP received a report of a hit and run with injuries involving a youth on a bicycle that occurred on Birch Ave. and First St. at approximately 7 p.m.

The male youth was crossing the intersection at that location on his bicycle when he was hit by a vehicle described as a black jeep.

The vehicle had hit the back tire of the bicycle causing the youth to fall to the ground. The vehicle left the scene without aiding the youth. The youth sustained injuries believed to be minor in nature.

Details given for the description of the jeep were similar to a TJ or YJ model.

Impaired driver

On Aug. 19, RCMP were called by an off-duty member regarding a possible impaired driver on Hwy 97 near the Red Coach Inn. Cariboo Chilcotin Traffic Services attended and located the male driver and vehicle in the parking lot.

A roadside breath test was conducted as the male showed symptoms of alcohol consumption. The result was a fail reading.

As a result, the male was issued a 90-day immediate roadside driving prohibition and the vehicle he was in control of was impounded for 30 days.

Safe boating

On Aug. 18, RCMP conducted boat patrols on Sheridan Lake. Several boaters were checked and found in compliance.

No issues were observed and members engaged local residents in the area regarding boating safety and the current fire situation.

Collision

On Aug. 18, RCMP were called to a single motor vehicle collision on Canim Hendrix Lake Rd near Gateway.

A truck had gone off road right over an embankment and into some trees.

A witness advised seeing a male driver and lone occupant of the vehicle get out and flee the scene. No injuries were reported. The incident is under investigation.

Check stop

On Aug. 17, RCMP Cariboo Traffic Services and 100 Mile House RCMP conducted a check stop on Canim Hendrix Lake Rd near the Canim Lake Firehall.

Several motorists were checked. Violations and notices were issued for vehicle defects and driving infractions.

Drug trafficking

On Aug. 15, RCMP received information from the public regarding possible drug trafficking occurring in the parking lot of the South Cariboo Recreation Center on Wrangler Way.

Members attended and located a male who was inside and in line waiting to speak with the Red Cross.

The male once identified was also being sought in relation to an assault investigation that had taken place days earlier. The male was arrested and found in possession of several grams of suspected cocaine.

He was also found to be on conditions to not be in the town of 100 Mile House as a result of another previous assault allegation.

The male was held in custody and later released to appear in court at a later date for assault, possession of a controlled substance, breach of a recognizance and driving while prohibited.