Highway 97 reopens between 100 Mile House and Williams Lake

A picture taken looking north towards Williams Lake along Highway 97 taken shortly before the road closed on July 7. Max Winkelman photo.

Highway 97 has reopened between 100 Mile House, Lac la Hache and Williams Lake this morning, following closures due to forest fires in the area.

The highway remains closed 15 km south of Quesnel due to a forest fire in the Kersley area. There is no word on when the highway will reopen, however an update is expected from Drive BC at noon today.

Highway 20 has also reopened in the Lees Corner/Alexis Creek area west of Williams Lake. It had been closed overnight due to a wildfire in the area.

Police are asking that drivers refrain from pulling off the road through the 103 Mile, 105 Mile and 108 Mile areas. Road closures remain in effect for the communities off the highway impacted by evacuation orders.