Highway 97 remains closed north and south of 100 Mile House

Evacuees from 100 Mile area asked to leave via Highway 24

A picture taken looking north towards Williams Lake along Highway 97 taken shortly before the road closed on July 7. Max Winkelman photo.

Highway 97 is closed 2 km north of 100 Mile House at the Canim Hendrix Road intersection to Lac la Hache at the Timothy Lake Intersection.

The highway is open to northbound (but not southbound traffic) 15 km south of Quesnel at Kersley.

Highway 97 is also closed in both directions from Clinton to the intersection with Highway 1 in Cache Creek. Highway 1 also remains closed in that area on both sides of Cache Creek.

Highway 24 remains open to east bound traffic leaving 100 Mile House. It is closed to west bound traffic destined for 100 Mile House 31 km east of the junction with Highway 97 but open to west bound traffic destined for Clinton.

People under alert in the Forest Grove and Canim Lake areas can leave via the Canim Lake South Road.

According to CRD Area H Director Margo Wagner, Interior Roads and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is set up at intersections giving directions for those looking to leave via the back roads to Highway 24.

Evacuees needing Emergency Social Services are asked to head to Prince George east via Highway 24, north along Highway 5 and then west along Highway 16.

For up to date information on road conditions, check drivebc.com.