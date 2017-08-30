Higher than average collisions with wildlife

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 102 calls for service during the past week. Some highlights are as follows:

Over the course of the last two weeks, RCMP have been responding to higher than average of incidents with collisions involving wildlife. The incidents are typically involving deer and bears on Highway 97, Highway 24 and Canim Hendrix Lake Rd.

There have also been reports of livestock that possibly have been displaced due to the fires at large on the roads in the 100 Mile House area. Police would like to remind the motoring public of the wildlife and possible livestock that may be on the roads during this time and to drive cautiously when observing animals on the roads.

Theft

On Aug. 28, RCMP received a report of a theft from a property in the 5000 block of 103 Mile Lake Rd West. A Honda water pump was removed from the property sometime during the last three weeks. The pump was being utilized by the owner for protection against the Gustafsen Fire.

Collision

On Aug. 27, RCMP were called to a single vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Hyra Rd. Members attended and located an injured male walking along the road. It was determined the male was driving a vehicle that had left the roadway went down an embankment and rolled over into an area not visible from the highway. The male was transported to hospital by Emergency Health Service (EHS) for injuries not believed to be life threatening. It is believed driver fatigue may have been a factor.

Cigarette thrown from car

On Aug. 25, RCMP received a report of a cigarette being thrown from a vehicle in the 5000 block of Highway 24. Members located the vehicle and stopped it. The male driver from Vancouver Island was issued violation tickets for dropping a burning substance under the Wildfire Act as well as speed against a highway sign.

Collision

On Aug. 24, RCMP were called to a motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles in the 4000 block of Lac la Hache Station Rd. It was determined that a vehicle was travelling on the roadway and the driver observed another vehicle that was exiting a driveway onto the road.

The driver attempted to avoid a collision with the vehicle leaving the driveway and swerved which led to the driver losing control and striking the vehicle in the driveway.

The driver of the vehicle that swerved sustained injuries believed to be serious but not life threatening. He was transported to hopsital by EHS for further treatment.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured but did not have valid insurance and received a violation ticket for no insurance.

Vehicle keyed

On Aug. 23, RCMP received a report of a vehicle that had been keyed in the parking lot of the Cariboo Mall. The owner had been inside at the time and had returned to his vehicle to find that it had been purposely scratched.

Collision

On Aug. 22, RCMP were called to a single vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Lac La Hache Station Rd. It was determined that the male driver was being handed an item from an occupant from the backseat and may have been distracted. The driver lost control of the vehicle, went off the road, and crashed into a power pole. Four occupants were inside the vehicle at the time with two being injured. One person was transported by Air Ambulance from the scene to hospital in Kamloops with a suspected head injury. The injuries to all persons involved were not believed to be life threatening.

Excessive speed

On Aug. 21, members of the RCMP Port Mann Freeway Patrol, assisting 100 Mile House RCMP, stopped a vehicle on Highway 97 near 90 Mile Loop Rd. for speeding. The vehicle was travelling at 160 km/h in a posted 110 km/h zone. As a result, the driver was issued a violation ticket for excessive speed and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.