Gustafsen wildfire holding steady at 1,800 hectares

Evacuation remain in effect for 103 Mile, 108 Mile, 105 Mile and the western part of Lac la Hache

The Gustafsen fire has seemingly settled, following a day of rapid growth near 100 Mile House.

Highway 97 has reopened 2 km north of 100 Mile House to 3 km south of 20 kilometers north of Lac La Hache., according to Drive BC.

An update from the Cariboo Regional District is expected shortly.