Green Lake area evacuation orders affected 1,621 properties

Due to yesterday’s evacuation orders, 650 people from Clinton and 1,621 properties to the north and in the surrounding areas were put under evacuation.

In the North Green Lake area, 635 properties were affected by the evacuation order (about 450 people), based on census data and mapping according to the Cariboo Regional District (CRD). The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) said that outside of the Village of Clinton, about 986 properties were affected by their new orders.

The evacuation alert south of Highway 24 affects just over 1,000 people, according to the CRD.

The TNRD evacuation went well, according to Debbie Sell, EOC Information Officer for the TNRD.

“We didn’t hear of anything significant. I know that [the] reception centre has been quite busy today and we’ve been registering people all morning and actually right into the afternoon and we had a lot of volunteers that came in as well,” says Sell.

TNRD residents requiring food or lodging were asked to register with the Sandman Centre in Kamloops. CRD residents requiring food or lodging were asked to register in 100 Mile House.

About 70 people had registered by 8 a.m., July 30 at the reception centre in 100 Mile House according to the CRD.