Get pet pictures taken with Santa

Bring the children and squeeze grampa in too, if you can

Santa Claus is coming back to visit the community’s pets and their people for a fun”photo op” in 100 Mile House before Christmas as a fundraiser for the Whisker Kisses Pet Food Bank which helps folks who need temporary help to feed their dog and cat.

Bring the dog, the cat, even the bunny or the pot-bellied pig – as long as it’s your family pet and it’s kept leashed (dogs) or otherwise crated and controlled, and turn out to the 100 Mile Feed & Ranch Supply on Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Santa says he will bring some treats for the pups and kittens, and promises to do his best to keep the leash out of the photographs.

For a minimum $10 donation, a digital photo will be taken of you and your pet, and delivered to you by e-mail.

If the children or the parents or even grandparents wish to be in there with their pets, he will try, and only asks the larger ones just please don’t climb on his knee.

If you’d like a chance to win a youth- or adult-sized, 26” Huffy ladies’ bicycle, enter his Bike Draw for $5 more.

The 100 Mile Feed & Ranch sponsors the event, and Santa says he is grateful to the store, which is located at 370 Exeter Station Rd.

This may be your family pet’s one shot for a photo op with the Jolly Old Elf, so be sure to mark your calendars if you want a keepsake picture taken with Santa this Christmas.

