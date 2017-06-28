Friendship Centre hopes to keep culture alive

Mary Thomas (right) explains the various regalia she has, including the eagle feather she holds in her hand that she uses for performing smudge ceremonies at the Stemete7uw’i Friendship Centre’s National Aboriginal Day event. Trish Meraw (right) also formed part of the presentation with Canim Lake Band Chief Mike Archie and Thomas’ grandson, James Cook. Tara Sprickerhoff photo.

A smaller, more intimate event hosted at the Stemete7uw’i Friendship Centre rounded out the National Aboriginal Day celebrations in 100 Mile House.

Food was available for anyone who passed by the centre and a small grand entry by Secwepemc and Namgis grass dancer James Cook, his grandmother Mary Thomas and Canim Lake Chief Mike Archie lead to an educational session presented by the dancers.

The Stemete7uw’i Friendship Centre, also dubbed “a gathering place” acts as just that, according to co-ordinator Rob Diether.

While Diether acknowledges he does not come from First Nations heritage, he says the events at the centre and National Aboriginal Day itself are “an important gesture for reconciliation. It’s a great way people can acknowledge and pay respect to the long history of First Nations in this country.”

The centre offers cultural programs as well as drop-in meals as an inclusive welcoming space for both the urban aboriginal population that lives in 100 Mile House as well as for anyone and everyone who wants to stop by.

After the grand entry, the presenters explained some of their regalia and stories to others in the building.

Thomas explained the history behind her beaded breastplate, hair ties and other regalia, much of which had been passed on to her from elders in various communities.

“That was certainly the highlight,” says Diether. “It was a most interesting and informative presentation and great because it was in a smaller intimate setting here and I thought it was very powerful.”

One of the goals of the Friendship Centre, alongside simply providing a welcoming space, is various cultural workshops and events.

“One of the things about these programs is to create community and make people aware of different cultural practices and different cultural traditions,” says Diether.

The Centre is planning various workshops in the communities surrounding 100 Mile House centred on language and storytelling throughout the summer as part of a cultural revitalization project in an effort to “keep it all alive, alive and thriving,” says Diether.

He does say the centre is always looking for volunteers, either just to come and help out or to help lead and run programs or to help through the donations the centre relies on.

“The Friendship Centre is really pleased to help out in this, on the path to reconciliation,” he says.