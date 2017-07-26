Free Spaghetti Social rescheduled for Friday

Anyone welcome for dinner

The Stemete7uw’i Friendship Centre and the St. Timothy’s Anglican Church are hosting a Spaghetti Social this Friday July 28.

Originally scheduled on the 21st, the event had to be rescheduled due to the wildfire situation.

“We looked at it this week and thought this might be very timely to have the dinner,” says Friendship Centre co-ordinator Rob Diether.

“All are welcome,” he says. “We are especially hoping that people who might be stressed a little bit thin for groceries might take advantage of the dinner.”

The community dinner is completely free and will include spaghetti, caesar salad, garlic bread and music and games. A vegetarian option will also be available.

“It’s a great way for people to meet one another and have a meal and have a bit of fun especially in these trying times.”

The event will run in the St. Timothy’s Church basement from 5 to 8 p.m., July 28 on the corner of Blackstock and Horse Lake Road. Reservations are not required.

“We’re always looking for volunteers and helpers as well,” says Diether.

For more information, call Keith at 250-302-1157.