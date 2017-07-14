Firefighters prepare for gusty winds on Saturday

“The focus today will be on doing some mop up and clean up along the areas that we did burn yesterday and continue to secure all of our guard lines. This is primarily in preparation for the weather forecast tomorrow which is talking about gusty and different types of wind so we really want to make sure our guard lines are as secure as we can possibly make them before the wind comes tomorrow,”says Fire Information Officer for the Gustafsen Fire, Heather Rice.

Rice says that it is a little bit smokier today.

“We do know that the burn went very well yesterday. Today we are looking at having 212 firefighters 16 helicopters 43 pieces of equipment and we continue to have 22 support staff and 16 structural fire department people assisting us in our efforts.”

Rice adds that the local fire departments are still monitoring all the areas around the 103, 105 and 108 to make sure structures and homes stay safe.