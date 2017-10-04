Firearm discharged near 100 Mile soccer fields

The weekly police report from the 100 Mile House RCMP

The 100 Mile House RCMP responded to 114 complaints and calls for service during the past week.

Some highlights are as follows:

Open liquor

On Sept. 30, 100 Mile RCMP received a report of persons having open liquor in a vehicle at the Coach House Square parking lot. A vehicle description and plate were provided.

The vehicle was located and stopped on Alder Avenue. The female driver was determined to not have a valid license and was a prohibited driver. She was issued an appearance notice for a court date in November.

The passengers were issued tickets for having open liquor in a vehicle. The vehicle was towed and impounded.

Grouse shooting

On Sept. 28, a lady was walking her dogs near the 100 Mile House soccer fields. She heard what she believed to be the discharge of a small calibre firearm and she located a deceased grouse close by.

100 Mile RCMP are concerned about this event, given the proximity to the soccer fields.

The discharge of firearms within the District of 100 Mile House is prohibited.

Break and enter

On September 28, 100 Mile RCMP responded to a report of an attempted break and enter to a business in Lac la Hache.

Witnesses provided the descriptions of a female and two males who tried to break the window of the business.

The three suspects fled from the scene after being confronted.

The female suspect has been identified and arrested. The two males are still being sought.

Anyone having information relating to this incident is asked to call the RCMP.

Broken window

On Sept. 27, 100 Mile RCMP received a report that an older male had just thrown a rock and broken the window of an excavator which was being used at a property on High Country Road near Bridge Lake.

The excavator operator was not injured. Patrols were made for the suspect but he was not located.

The investigation is continuing.

Roll-over

On Sept. 26, 100 Mile RCMP and rescue crews were called to a single vehicle roll-over collision on Horse Lake Road near the intersection of Toomey Road east of 100 Mile House.

The male driver of a brown Pontiac Grand Am lost control and went into the ditch.

The female passenger was taken to hospital.

The driver displayed symptoms of liquor consumption.

An approved screening device was used at the scene and the result was a ‘fail.’

The driver was detained and returned to the 100 Mile Detachment where two breath samples were obtained, the results of which were 190 and 180 blood alcohol concentration.

The driver was eventually released from custody with a court date of Dec. 12th in 100 Mile for charges of impaired driving, driving over the legal limit and driving while disqualified.