Update: Fire Rescue controls flare up

Scene handed over to BC Wildfire crews

100 Mile House Fire Rescue attends the scene of a small fire near Highway 97. Tara Sprickerhoff photo.

100 Mile House Fire Rescue controlled a small flare up near the Canim-Hendrix intersection with Highway 97, before handing the scene over to BC Wildfire crews.

Flare ups are often caused due to fires burrowing underground or smoldering in the root systems of trees.

The fire was approximately 100 m off the highway, in an area already affected by the Gustafsen fire.

Chief Roger Hollander says it was approximately 20 feet by 20 feet in size.

Fire Rescue was first on the scene, before handing it off to BC Wildfire crews.

Flare ups are common in places affected by wildfires.

They have been occuring throughout the area, says Hollander.